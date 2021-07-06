FLO (FLO) Trading Up 19.6% Over Last Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000527 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.