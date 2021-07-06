Flow Price Tops $11.84 (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Flow has a total market cap of $502.30 million and $145.47 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $11.84 or 0.00034739 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flow has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00135001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00166523 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.42 or 1.00269830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.34 or 0.00960562 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

