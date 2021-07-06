Flux (FLUX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.70 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. Flux has a total market capitalization of $20.70 million and approximately $303,896.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Flux has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.71 or 0.00340800 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00141214 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00198053 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002183 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003114 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Flux Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 180,884,263 coins. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

