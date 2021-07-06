FlypMe (FYP) Price Hits $0.0322 on Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $568,238.87 and $1,073.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FlypMe

FlypMe is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

