Folder Protocol (FOL) Price Tops $1.34 on Top Exchanges

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, Folder Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $950,348.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00003933 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00134504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00167167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,131.09 or 0.99844591 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.18 or 0.00957106 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

