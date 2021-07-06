Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of Foot Locker worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 144,527 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,515 shares of company stock worth $8,556,423. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FL opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

