Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.94% of Forte Biosciences worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, (FBRC) assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forte Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

FBRX stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $473.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.28.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

