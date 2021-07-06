FortKnoxster Market Capitalization Achieves $5.63 Million (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $243,031.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00060239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.67 or 0.00927216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00046030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

