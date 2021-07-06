Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 5,662 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in CME Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,566,000 after acquiring an additional 182,683 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 381,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,911,000 after acquiring an additional 110,620 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $213.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.42. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.80.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

