Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 81,856 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 221.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $50.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

