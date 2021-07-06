Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 179,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.12% of Hudson Pacific Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth $148,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,494,000 after acquiring an additional 86,174 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 547,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 2,012,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -697.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

