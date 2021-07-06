Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 132,008 Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Olink Holding AB (publ) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

