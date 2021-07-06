Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,788.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.50. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.21.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

