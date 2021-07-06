Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,747 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of Stantec worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,254,000 after buying an additional 552,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $46,385,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Stantec by 758.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,475 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,977,000 after purchasing an additional 346,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Stantec by 407.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,934,000 after purchasing an additional 917,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Stantec stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1346 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.46%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

