Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 18,544 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 45,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $86.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHP. Truist increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

