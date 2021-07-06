Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 20,884 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 311.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $177.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.14 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.98.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

