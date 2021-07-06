Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,127 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of TechnipFMC worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 801,676 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,224,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978,229 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $10,338,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 384.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,761,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.85.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

