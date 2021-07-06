Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.18% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $47,058,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $2,412,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $1,256,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BNL opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.44. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

BNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

