Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $358.64 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $251.32 and a one year high of $358.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

