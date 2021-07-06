Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.44% of First Internet Bancorp worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 41,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of INBK opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $305.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

