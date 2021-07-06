Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.34% of Premier Financial worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,431,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of PFC opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%. The business had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

