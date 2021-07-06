Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,564,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,250,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.57% of Great Panther Mining worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPL. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining during the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 173.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83. Great Panther Mining Limited has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $218.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Panther Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.