Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of FirstService worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,579,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,135,000 after acquiring an additional 514,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,230,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,567,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,474,000 after acquiring an additional 297,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,738,000 after acquiring an additional 251,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,071,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $174.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.10. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $98.66 and a 52 week high of $177.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSV. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.17.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.