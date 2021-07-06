Franklin Resources Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after purchasing an additional 290,433 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

