Franklin Resources Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,112 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

BHC stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.32. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

