Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $4.95 Million Investment in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.22% of ON24 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTF opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

ON24 Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

