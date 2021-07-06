Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 10,143 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

