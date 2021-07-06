Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 26,214 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 86.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.64. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.