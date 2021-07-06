Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 97,502 L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,186 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,892,000 after purchasing an additional 193,163 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $187,393,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LB has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.82.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

