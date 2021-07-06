Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,033 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.16% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,414,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,586.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,574,000 after purchasing an additional 696,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $28,353,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $22,710,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period.

BIPC stock opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.64. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $79.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

