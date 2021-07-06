Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chemed worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Chemed by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Chemed by 108.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CHE opened at $485.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.40. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

