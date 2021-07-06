Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 11,354 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.37% of The Shyft Group worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,452,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 45,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

SHYF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,045.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,000. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

