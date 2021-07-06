Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 14,926 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,926 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

CHRW stock opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.56 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

