Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 20,532 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,532 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $155.57 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.74 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

