Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 21,692 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,692 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 54,778 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $7,732,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

