Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,813 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 19.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 120.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 653.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 257.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 112.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EMN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

EMN stock opened at $116.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

