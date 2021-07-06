Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 79,500 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ChampionX worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ChampionX by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,630,000 after acquiring an additional 159,913 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ChampionX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 919,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in ChampionX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,541 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

CHX stock opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.68.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

