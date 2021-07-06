Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $4.94 Million Position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.41% of Bolt Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BOLT opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 22.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.22). Equities analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

