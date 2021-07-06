Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $117.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.72. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $124.37. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

