Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.23% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

