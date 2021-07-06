Frax Hits Market Capitalization of $211.75 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Frax coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $211.75 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00046556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00134961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00165884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,102.73 or 1.00315342 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.93 or 0.00952846 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 211,862,167 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars.

