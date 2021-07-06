Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 816.20 ($10.66). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 812 ($10.61), with a volume of 522,720 shares traded.

FRES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,065 ($13.91).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,665.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

