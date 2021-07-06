Friendz Trading Up 12.5% Over Last Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Friendz has a market cap of $1.04 million and $71,410.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.20 or 0.00958093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00044853 BTC.

FDZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 520,991,646 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

