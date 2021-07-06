Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Frontier Developments to GBX 3,030 ($39.59) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,273.75 ($42.77).

Shares of LON:FDEV remained flat at $GBX 2,335 ($30.51) on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,796. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,641. The firm has a market cap of £918.75 million and a P/E ratio of 52.12. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

