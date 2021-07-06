FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

