FUD.finance (FUD) Price Reaches $7.30 on Exchanges

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One FUD.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7.30 or 0.00021407 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $172,306.51 and approximately $734.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00058571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.00929120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045038 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

