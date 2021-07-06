Function X (FX) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, Function X has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market cap of $119.16 million and $2.16 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001042 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,185.77 or 0.99936435 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00038356 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007767 BTC.
- HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010816 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00063753 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002979 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005615 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
