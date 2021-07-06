Function X (FX) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, Function X has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market cap of $119.16 million and $2.16 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,185.77 or 0.99936435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00038356 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007767 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00063753 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 348,697,435 coins and its circulating supply is 334,404,531 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

