Fundamenta Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $372,611.21 and approximately $753,988.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00134115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00167124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,197.44 or 0.99970533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.21 or 0.00956552 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,957,052 coins and its circulating supply is 1,022,523 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.