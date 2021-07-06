Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) versus Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Head to Head Contrast

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fury Gold Mines and Timberline Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 101.68%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -15.70% -14.35% Timberline Resources N/A -21.66% -20.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Timberline Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.64 million ($0.10) -11.90 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$3.38 million N/A N/A

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats Timberline Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

