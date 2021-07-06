Fusible Hits Market Capitalization of $265,718.64 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001874 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fusible has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Fusible has a market cap of $265,718.64 and $3,606.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fusible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00135430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00165985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34,180.34 or 1.00091324 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.16 or 0.00952170 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.